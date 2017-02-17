News

This Brewery Gives a Week of Paid Leave to Employees With New Puppies

Published On 02/17/2017
puppy dog eyes
Flickr/Mike Spasnoff

A new puppy is a lot to manage. You have to buy food, devote time to training, adjust your schedule for walks, and -- of course -- play with and snuggle with the ball of fluff for at least a solid 10,000 hours. One brewery understands that that process can take a toll on employee productivity and it's doing something about it: offering paid leave.

BrewDog, a brewery based in Scotland and opening an Ohio taproom later this year, is putting its money where its pets are, by offering one week of paid leave to employees who take in new puppies or rescue dogs. Any of the company's 1,000 workers around the world can take advantage of the benefit. According to the company, it is the first company in the United States or in the United Kingdom to offer this sort of "paw-ternity" benefit.

While this type of benefit may be unconventional, it seems like a smart look for a company that makes its pooches a priority. Ultimately, employees and dogs alike will be all the happier for it. We can all raise a glass to that.

H/T: USA Today

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

