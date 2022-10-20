The Largest Brewpub on the Las Vegas Strip Is About to Open

Courtesy of BrewDog

BrewDog, the controversy-courting Scottish brewery with many US outposts, has announced the opening date for its long-awaited Las Vegas brewpub. BrewDog will open on December 2 on the third and fourth floor of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard. The new space will include a rooftop deck with what it says is a 360-degree view of The Strip. The menu will feature familiar BrewDog beers like Elvis Juice, as well as items exclusive to the Las Vegas location. It also promises in its announcement that there will be "guest taps" that feature local breweries.

Courtesy of BrewDog

The new space is the largest of BrewDog's 113 global locations, according to the announcement. The rooftop patio is topped with a 4,000-square-foot LED cube and a 30foot illuminated sign. Inside, you'll find 96 taps and a ten-barrel brewhouse for making small batches of beer that will be exclusive to the Las Vegas location. The brewpub shimmers in the rendering pictured above. Though, it has been pointed out that the view from the street might not be quite as glamorous. It truly is a mall.

Courtesy of BrewDog

This new location follows the recent opening of a BrewDog in Atlanta and the announcement of plans to move into Denver. In many ways, Las Vegas is the perfect place for BrewDog to have a big showy space. It has risen to prominence by touting ethos it has called "punk" and others have referred to as brash. That brash-ness and its rapid expansion have led to no small amount of controversy, including accusations that its crowdfunding model is not so great for investors, allegations of discrimination in its US taprooms, and allegations of a toxic workplace throughout the company, among other controversies.

Courtesy of BrewDog