News

This Bright Green Meteor Scared the Hell Out of People on Monday Morning

By Published On 02/06/2017 By Published On 02/06/2017

Trending

related

Stories of Restaurant Managers Who Shat All Over Their Employees

related

14 Sexy TV Shows That Will Blow... Your Mind

related

A Shot-by-Shot Breakdown of the 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer

related

The Most Popular Super Bowl Snacks in Each State, and How to Make Them

Given the current state of world affairs, it's safe to say that seeing an exploding green fireball streak across the night sky would be unsettling, if not downright terrifying. Turns out a bunch of people near Chicago witnessed exactly that in the early hours of Monday morning and, well, freaked out accordingly.

The fireball was, in fact, a meteor and dozens of people in Illinois, Wisconsin, and surrounding states reported witnessing the startling phenomenon around 2:30am ET, according to a report by Mashable. As you can see in the video above, at least a few people managed to capture the spectacular incident on camera, and of course, their hilarious reactions. 

In fact, the American Meteor Society said it has received more than 200 reports from witnesses in several Midwestern states, some of whom claimed they heard explosions, too. The organization also created a map of the reported sightings, along with the meteor's trajectory. The hunk of space rock traveled from the Southwest to the Northeast and is thought to have ended its flight somewhere over Lake Michigan, the AMS said.

American Meteor Society

The fireball was also captured by police dashboard cams and security cameras throughout the area. Here are a handful of clips showing the meteor descend, explode, and disappear: 

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, sadly, has never witnessed anything like this in real life. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Countries Are Tied as the 'Least Corrupt' in the World

related

READ MORE
Californians Have Started a Movement to Secede
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
This $213 Train Ride Shows You All of America's Most Beautiful Sights

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like