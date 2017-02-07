This Bright Green Meteor Scared the Hell Out of People on Monday Morning

Given the current state of world affairs, it's safe to say that seeing an exploding green fireball streak across the night sky would be unsettling, if not downright terrifying. Turns out a bunch of people near Chicago witnessed exactly that in the early hours of Monday morning and, well, freaked out accordingly.

The fireball was, in fact, a meteor and dozens of people in Illinois, Wisconsin, and surrounding states reported witnessing the startling phenomenon around 2:30am ET, according to a report by Mashable. As you can see in the video above, at least a few people managed to capture the spectacular incident on camera, and of course, their hilarious reactions.