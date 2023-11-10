Florida's Brightline Train Is Having a Huge Winter Sale Right Now

Get ready to travel across Florida for very cheap this holiday season, courtesy of Brightline train.

The rail service just announced its Black Friday sale, which gives you plenty of time (until November 27) to score major deals this winter. The promo, which applies to Brightline's SMART fares, is valid for travel through November 27 to February 29, 2024, and some blackout dates apply.

In terms of prices, travelers will be able to save quite a bit. The deal offers discounted one-way tickets for adults, setting their price at $59, and for children, which cost $29 when purchased together with an adult ticket. And for travel on Thanksgiving Day, you'll be able to save even more—that day, adult tickets are priced at $39 one way, and child fares cost $19.

"Our guests have the benefit of remarkable savings, paired with flexible travel options," Brightline's Senior Vice President of Marketing & Commercial Strategy Barbara Drahl said in a statement. "With the holidays upon us, we want to take this time to give thanks to our guests who have made 2023 a memorable year for Brightline."

Brightline flaunts a solid railroad network in Florida, and it connects West Palm Beach, Miami, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and even Orlando. For more information and to snag the deal, you can visit Brightline's website.