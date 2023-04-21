Brightline Unveils New Train Station at Orlando International Airport

Some bright news out of Florida, to counter the rather nightmarish situation of that 5,000-mile-wide seaweed blob. Brightline, the intercity high-speed rail line being built across the state of Florida, unveiled the Brightline Orlando Station at the Orlando International Airport. The train station will serve a rail line connecting Central and South Florida.

In addition to the opening of the new Orlando Station, the rail line announced this week that Orlando tickets will go on sale in May, with one-way fares starting at $79. The rail station is 37,350 square feet, is adjacent to the newly updated Terminal C, and will connect directly to Parking Garage C.

The rail station will feature a security screening tunnel, self-service kiosks, and a guest services center. The two floor station will also include a craft cocktail bar, retail spaces, free Wi-Fi, and even a children's play area.

"This station will be a gateway for visitors and travelers throughout Florida, but beyond that, it is indicative of how we set out to transform travel in a way that hasn't been done in more than a century," Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline, said in a statement. "We're proud to start this journey in Florida and rejuvenated in our belief that the time is now to accomplish this in other parts of the country."

Starting this summer, Brightline will offer 16 daily roundtrips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando. The direct train will connect the two cities in two hours and 59 minutes. The other train will make stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura, which will take three and a half hours between Miami and Orlando.

On weekdays, there will be hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5 am until 8:50 pm. Northbound departures will run hourly starting at 6:50 am and run until 9:45 pm. On weekends, the north- and southbound departures will remain the same,

This new train line is a game changer for locals and tourists alike, as it can take hours and hours to make the same journey on the highways. The addition of the Brightline will make it easier and more eco-friendly to travel across the state.