An Armored Truck Spilled $600K on a Highway & People Made Off With Stacks of Cash

Things would be quite different if money occasionally fell from the sky, but until Elon Musk decides to engineer such a thing, most of us will have to keep working for it. However, for a brief few moments on Wednesday morning, money was literally flying down a highway when the doors to a Brinks armored truck flew open -- spilling hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash onto the road and prompting motorists to scramble to pick it all up.
An otherwise unremarkable morning commute on a stretch of I-70 in Indianapolis, Indiana got a bit exciting, when clouds of cash started streaking across the road and shoulder. The cause? A Brinks truck's back doors accidentally opened as it was coasting down the highway.
It's still unclear why the doors opened or exactly how much cash fell out, but some officials said it was in the range of $600,000, per a report from the local CBS affiliate. As you might imagine, the whole episode caught the attention of plenty of passersby, many of whom pulled over to stuff their pockets with as much green as possible.
"Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate," Indiana State Police corporal Brock McCooe said. "Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have bills, loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars."
People were also jumping over fences from a nearby neighborhood in an effort to scoop up the flurry of loot, according to McCooe. It seems some lucky folks made off with quite a bit. A school bus driver reportedly grabbed a bunch before driving off, and witnesses said a group of people in a white pickup snatched an entire bag. However, they better hope no one finds them, because authorities said anyone who did grab cash from the scene could be charged with theft.
Eventually, police blocked off traffic and attempted to pick up all the spilled cash from the highway, but no one is telling just how much they were able to recover.
In any case, a whole bunch of drivers have some faulty hinges, human error, or a botched heist to thank for making things a bit more exciting on the way to work this week.
h/t CBS4