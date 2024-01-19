This Airline's January Sale Has Flights to Europe for Less Than $500

You must book by January 30 to snag the deal.

By Serena Tara

Published on 1/19/2024 at 3:11 PM

Now is the right time to be thinking about your next Europe-bound trip, courtesy of British Airways.

The airline just launched a sale with very cheap roundtrip flights to Europe and the UK, which start at less than $500. There are many destinations available in the promo, and travelers can decide to escape to iconic cities including London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and Lisbon.

Among the many highlights, you can fly from Los Angeles or Chicago to London starting from $586 roundtrip. Travelers taking off from Boston, instead, can travel to Milan starting $466 roundtrip, or to Madrid for $514 roundtrip. All those flying out of New York, instead, can head to Paris starting from $496 roundtrip or to Paris starting from $455 roundtrip.

You have until January 30 to book your promo flights with British Airways.

