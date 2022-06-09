British Airways Is Launching New Direct Flights to London from These U.S. Cities

British Airways is doing work with its latest flight rollout. The carrier has introduced four new direct routes in cities across the US so you can avoid the dreaded layover and get straight to London.

Portland International Airport is among several new departure destinations to roll out the direct flight with British Airways. Beginning June 3, travelers will now have access to five weekly flights between the city and London on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, Travel + Leisure reports. The news also means an added city for connections as part of the British Airways' codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines.

"This summer British Airways will be flying from 26 US cities to London and we're very excited to be adding Portland to our list of transatlantic destinations," British Airways' Director of Networks and Alliances Neil Chernoff said in a statement. "Not only are we the only airline to offer direct flights from Portland to London, but this new route also opens a wide variety of connections for our customers."

In addition, the carrier has relaunched its previously discontinued direct route between Pittsburg and London, which is once again the only direct flight between the cities. On June 13, San Jose will also resume daily direct flights to London.

Earlier this month, British Airways added additional trips between New York City airports and London, including a new daytime flight out of Newark. According to the outlet, the carrier and joint business partner American Airlines will now offer 15 daily departures between NYC-based airports and London this summer.

You can check out additional new routes—to London and beyond—on the airline's website.