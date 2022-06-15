Save up to $400 on Your Next Trip with This British Airways Deal

In case you haven't heard, the summer travel season is in full swing. For the rest of the month, British Airways wants to help international travelers from the US up to $400 on vacation packages.

To jump on the new deal, travelers must book before June 29, 2022 for vacations taking place before March 31, 2023. The offer is available through 26 departing cities, including Atlanta, Denver, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. And even better, the deal isn't only reserved for flights. Vacation packages that include flight and hotel or flight and car rental qualify as well.

But, of course, what kind of flight deal would this be without a little fine print. The deal specifies that travelers can save up to $400. Specifically, the carrier detailed that you can save $50 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $1,000 per booking, $100 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $2,000 per booking, $250 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $4,000 per booking and $400 on vacation packages with a minimum spend of $6,000 per booking. So maybe don't expect a $400 discount on a more affordable booking.

According to British Airways, here are just a few deals for travelers:

roundtrip flights from New York JFK to London and five nights at a hotel from $899 per person

roundtrip flights from New York to Paris (via London) and five nights at a hotel from $999 per person

roundtrip flights from New York to London and a seven-day car rental from $999 per person

roundtrip flights from Los Angeles to London and five nights at a hotel from $1299 per person



The airline that just launched new direct flight routes to London from US cities like Portland and Newark also offers the deal across all airline cabins. So whether you are flying first class, business, economy plus, or economy, you can still get in on discounted rates.