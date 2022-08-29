British Airways Just Cut 10,000 Flights to and from London Heathrow Airport

Many major airlines are preparing for things to slow down as the summer comes to a close. Unfortunately for some, that means canceling thousands of flights. The latest airline to cut back, British Airways, announced last week that it plans to reduce capacity for its winter schedule by 8%.

All told the cut will affect roughly 10,000 flights, or about 5,000 round-trips. Overcrowding and staffing shortages at London's Heathrow airport are just a few of the issues contributing to long wait times at airport security, lost luggage, delays, cancellations and more.

Heathrow operates as the main hub for British Airways. The massive airport cut staff numbers during the pandemic and has since struggled to keep up with the rising number of travelers during what has been an extremely busy summer season.

In response, Heathrow has capped passenger traffic at the airport to 100,000 departures per day through October 29, forcing many major airliners to make some tough decisions.

Customers affected by any of these changes can choose to book an alternative flight with British Airways or receive a refund.