You Can Save Up to $500 on Trips to Europe with British Airways

For many of us, leisurely travel has been off the table for the last two years. It just hasn't been possible between the ongoing pandemic and the unpredictable economy. But, with the availability of vaccines, boosters, and updated entry requirements, some people can consider longer journeys again.

And now, British Airways is having a significant sale on trips to Europe to make sure you can save some money on your next big trip. The airline is offering deals on flight packages, with savings up to $500 for flight and car rental packages and flight and hotel packages. One sale starts at $749 per person for round trip flights from New York to London, including five nights at a hotel. Another option is a round trip flight to Rome and five nights in a hotel for $639.

"We know that our customers are eager to make up for lost time and plan their 2022 adventures," Marie Hilditch, British Airways representative, told Travel + Leisure. "Whether it's reuniting with loved ones or taking a long-awaited getaway, we have great offers that allow our customers to save on their next vacation to London and beyond."

You can explore all the options on the British Airways website. The basic rubric for the sale is that you can save up to $50 on trips totaling $1000, $100 on $2,000, and $250 on $4,000. To save $500, your trip will need to be at least $6,000.

To save, you'll have to book your trip by February 7, and your travel dates will need to be before August 31, 2022.