Why Was an Entire British Airways Flight Served Buckets of KFC Chicken?

Picture this: You're sitting on a long-haul flight from Nassau, Bahamas all the way to London in the UK. Would you rather have no food at all for the entire duration of the trip (which clocks in at around 8.5 hours) or be served some authentic KFC chicken?

Unless you're vegan, vegetarian, or have any other dietary restrictions, chances are that a KFC meal on a plane sounds enticing. And that's exactly what happened on a British Airways flight this past Sunday.

As One Mile at a Time reports, due to a catering issue, passengers aboard a British Airways flight from Nassau to London got the chance to dine on some KFC. The aircraft originally departed from Turks and Caicos, but once it got to Nassau, the staff noticed that the food that was originally packed for both flights was not chilled properly, and had to be thrown out.