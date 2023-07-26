Why Was an Entire British Airways Flight Served Buckets of KFC Chicken?
Passengers on a recent flight got the finger-lickin' good stuff.
Picture this: You're sitting on a long-haul flight from Nassau, Bahamas all the way to London in the UK. Would you rather have no food at all for the entire duration of the trip (which clocks in at around 8.5 hours) or be served some authentic KFC chicken?
Unless you're vegan, vegetarian, or have any other dietary restrictions, chances are that a KFC meal on a plane sounds enticing. And that's exactly what happened on a British Airways flight this past Sunday.
As One Mile at a Time reports, due to a catering issue, passengers aboard a British Airways flight from Nassau to London got the chance to dine on some KFC. The aircraft originally departed from Turks and Caicos, but once it got to Nassau, the staff noticed that the food that was originally packed for both flights was not chilled properly, and had to be thrown out.
Quickly, British Airways came up with a solution. The staff ordered KFC during the stop in Nassau, and managed to bring big buckets of chicken aboard. Reportedly, while the buckets were many in number, that only turned out to be about one piece of chicken per person in business class and economy.
Some travelers, under the circumstances, might get angry at the carrier. Especially because side dishes apparently weren't considered. And what were they supposed to do with the bones? How many napkins were offered? That said, it looks like it wasn't British Airways' fault. The catering service at the airport is the one that's responsible for bringing the food to the aircraft, and if that wasn't stored properly, it isn't on the airline itself. However, it is possible that passengers on the flight will receive—in addition to the free KFC meal—some compensation by the carrier.