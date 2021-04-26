The British Virgin Islands Is About to Ease Restrictions for American Tourists

Low-risk travel is becoming more and more of a possibility as more of the world gets vaccinated, which means several destinations are starting to reevaluate their travel restrictions and make it easier for tourists to come through. Following a series of similar announcements in places like Croatia, Greece, and Hawaii, the British Virgin Islands just announced that foreign visitors will soon be able to bypass quarantine requirements upon arrival.

The British Virgin Islands, not to be confused with the US Virgin Islands, are a set of United Kingdom-owned islands in the Caribbean that boast beautiful beaches, clear water, and notably peaceful environs perfect for unwinding on vacation. Currently, however, it's very tedious to visit: You have to get COVID tested once before your trip, fill out a registration form, pay a $175 fee, get tested twice in the week after you arrive, and wear a tracking device during your quarantine period.

Beginning Saturday, May 15, qualifying tourists will be able to visit the BVI without quarantining for several days on arrival. In order to qualify for the relaxed restrictions, here's what BVI will expect from you:

You must provide evidence that you are fully vaccinated (at least 14 days out from the final shot required for your vaccine).

You must have a PCR test administered no more than five days before your trip begins.

You will need to get a PCR test upon arrival to the BVI and briefly quarantine until a negative result is received.

"These vaccines are shown to be effective in preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms and deaths. They also reduce transmission of the disease in settings where vaccination rates are high," said Honourable Carvin Malone, BVI's minister for health and social development, in a press release. "However, these vaccines do not eliminate the risk of transmitting the virus from a vaccinated person to a non-vaccinated person."

To err on the side of caution, even vaccinated visitors will need to undergo COVID-19 testing, albeit less of it.

If you're planning to stay in the Caribbean for a while, you'll also be able to bounce between neighboring island territories more easily. Under the new guidelines, vaccinated visitors who have been in the BVI for at least two weeks can start taking day trips to the US Virgin Islands, St. Martin, or Puerto Rico without needing to quarantine upon re-entry. That said, you would need to take a PCR test seven days after re-entry if you're still in the BVI at that time.

To return to the United States, all travelers will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results that are no more than three days old to the airline before boarding a US-bound flight. The only exception is for travelers under the age of 2 years-old or people who can show proof that they recovered from COVID-19 within the past three months.

Nobody said travel was worry-free just yet, but if you're itching for a getaway and willing to plan ahead, you can certainly make a trip to the Caribbean work come mid-May.