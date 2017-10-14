The Internet Loves This Bizarre Clip of Britney Spears Painting

Anyone remotely familiar with the heyday of MTV will tell you that Britney Spears has fallen into relative obscurity in recent years. But the famous songstress never lost her step. Why? Just take a look at this excellent clip of her painting pretty flowers and listening to Mozart.
Brit tweeted the video on Friday, and it's since become a talking point among people who appreciate fine art and culture. It is unvarnished Britney, doing her thing on an immaculate balcony overlooking some super glamorous shit. The video has provided her fans with much levity, and a reminder that she's always been operating behind the scenes, doing the lord's work.
You don't need to know why Britney Spears posted this clip. You just need to know that you've been blessed.
