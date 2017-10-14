Entertainment

The Internet Loves This Bizarre Clip of Britney Spears Painting

By Published On 10/14/2017 By Published On 10/14/2017

Trending

related

Here Are This Year's 20 Safest Cities in The World

related

Get Paid to Work in Two Gorgeous Colorado Cabins

related

This Guy Tricked 'Rick and Morty’ Fans Into Thinking the Show Was Cancelled

related

Burger King Found a Hilariously Petty Way to Troll Wendy's on Twitter

Anyone remotely familiar with the heyday of MTV will tell you that Britney Spears has fallen into relative obscurity in recent years. But the famous songstress never lost her step. Why? Just take a look at this excellent clip of her painting pretty flowers and listening to Mozart. 

Brit tweeted the video on Friday, and it's since become a talking point among people who appreciate fine art and culture. It is unvarnished Britney, doing her thing on an immaculate balcony overlooking some super glamorous shit. The video has provided her fans with much levity, and a reminder that she's always been operating behind the scenes, doing the lord's work. 

You don't need to know why Britney Spears posted this clip. You just need to know that you've been blessed. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster

Stuff You'll Like