Broadcaster Totally Loses It Over Fart Story

Broadcasting live is hard. If you broadcast long enough, a blooper is inevitable. It's completely unavoidable, especially if there's the possibility something childish will turn you into the Mount Vesuvius of giggles. 

That's what happened on a recent broadcast from Houston's KPRC. Like that news anchor in Tulsa who couldn't handle hearing the word beaver, KPRC anchor Sara Donchey had a tough time delivering a bit of news about a plane evacuation. That's mostly because the story involved terrible flatulence. 

More accurately, she was trying to say an American Airlines flight was not evacuated because of a fart, despite reports that it was. An early report indicated passengers experienced nausea and headaches after a passenger "passed gas." It would have to be a Waterworld-level disaster of a wind-breaking to evacuate a plane with your butt air.

However, the airline says the early report wasn't accurate. Passengers were evacuated because of a fart-like smell caused by a mechanical issue.

Donchey had a tough time letting viewers know the earlier report was a bunch of hot air. Fortunately, she got an assist from her co-anchor, and they made it through the story alive. Watch the whole thing above. 

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

