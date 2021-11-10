Broadway Just Extended Its Vaccine & Mask Mandates, Added New Rules for Attendees

Broadway is finally back, but that doesn't mean there aren't rules in place to ensure the iconic theatre district gets to stay open. After welcoming back guests in September, with strict mask and vaccine mandates, Broadway is gearing up for the return of international visitors by extending those policies and adding a few new rules.

On Wednesday, Broadway announced plans to extend its vaccine requirement for audience members, performers, backstage crew, and theater staff through at least February 28, 2022. Masks will also remain mandatory except while actively eating or drinking, USA Today reports.

"Since reopening, Broadway has welcomed back over 1,000,000 attendees to theatres in New York City," President of the Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin said in a news release, according to the outlet. "It's thrilling to see the energy on our stages and in our audiences once again. We are excited to welcome families, children, and more international visitors as our borders reopen and tourism to New York recovers."

Children 12 years and older will also be required to show proof of full vaccination as part of the updated policy. Meanwhile, those 12 and under must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and show one of the following, per the Broadway League:

Proof of one dose (through February 28, 2022 only) of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine at least 14 days before the performance date

A negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time (The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.)

A negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time

"We know that our commitment to the highest level of public health standards in our Broadway theatres provides a safer environment and importantly, helps our audiences feel more secure. We're now delighted to welcome back audiences from around the world, and even more children and families to experience the magic of a live Broadway show as the holiday season approaches," CEO of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel said on behalf of theater owners.