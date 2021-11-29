Birds Eye Has Recalled Broccoli Tots Because There Might Be Rocks & Metal in Them

If someone tells you to kick rocks this week, broccoli tots might do the trick if no rocks are available. Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots for a quite unappetizing reason. There might be "small rocks and metal fragments" in the tots.

The recall, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on November 24, says, "Conagra Brands was made aware of this issue through calls from consumers" who bit into the tots. So, it wasn't just started because Napoleon Dynamite's pants were falling off his hips.

The recall impacts 12-ounce packages with "best by" dates ranging from August 11, 2022, through November 17, 2022. You can find details on the lot codes and "best by" dates for the recalled packages on the FDA's recall page. There are also images of the packaging available there.

Unfortunately, Conagra reports that at least two people have been injured -- the company has labeled those injuries "dental damage" -- by the broccoli tots. So, you should definitely not eat these. Throw 'em out or return them for a refund. If you need it, the company has contact information on the recall page as well.