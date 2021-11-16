There Is Now a Brooklyn Version of Monopoly

Ah, Brooklyn. A place with great pizza, great bars, and loads of fun things to do. And now, for all of you that live in Brooklyn, have visited, or plan to go one day, you can transport yourself to a simpler version of Kings County with Monopoly’s new Brooklyn version of the game.

The folks over at Top Trumps USA Games partnered up with Hasbro to bring fans Monopoly Brooklyn Edition. The new version of the game replaces the classic layout with representations of much-loved Brooklyn cultural sites and historic landmarks, alongside customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards. Each detail of the game pays homage to the borough.

Dennis Gavaghen, a representative from Top Trumps USA Games, says, “Brooklyn is one of the most exciting cities in the US with many incredible pioneering establishments and cherished locations. We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of this dynamic community that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come.”

The game includes:

parks and recreation sites ( Prospect Park, Sunset Park, McCarren Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Bridge Piers, and Fort Greene Park )

and ) local nonprofits ( Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Campaign Against Hunger, CAMBA, and The HOPE Program )

and ) cultural institutions ( Weeksville Heritage Center, The Jewish Children’s Museum, Brooklyn Children’s Museum, and Brooklyn Botanical Garden )

and ) iconic landmarks ( Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch and Brooklyn Bridge )

and ) transportation hubs ( Kings Highway, Dekalb Avenue, Utica Avenue, and Church Avenue )

and ) entertainment destinations ( Coney Island and Barclays Center )

and ) beloved hospitality properties ( Junior’s, Dekalb Market Hall , and The Box House Hotel )

, and ) unique shops (Awoke Vintage and The Hot Corner)

Monopoly Brooklyn Edition is now available for $39.99 at select retailers. You can find the game at larger retailers like Target and Amazon or smaller Brooklyn-specific hubs like Awoke Vintage, Junior’s, and the Jewish Children’s Museum.