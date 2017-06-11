Brothers Prank Sister with 'Zombie Apocalypse' After Her Wisdom Teeth Surgery

If you grew up with siblings, chances are you pulled a few hilarious and borderline-cruel pranks on each other in your day. But no matter how great your schemes were, you're probably going to wish you came up with the elaborate zombie apocalypse prank two dudes pulled on their little sister during the car ride home from her wisdom teeth surgery.
As seen in the video above, the brothers manage to convince their sister, Millicent, that a zombie outbreak had struck their hometown, and they'd have to flee to Mexico. Of course, the prospect of a real-life zombie apocalypse should sound totally absurd -- even in an anesthesia drug-induced haze -- but the dudes used things like a fake emergency radio broadcast and frantic calls and texts from their parents to make it all scary-real for her. The video captures her hilarious reactions as she struggles to understand what the hell is going on, and ultimately, the moment they break the news to her that it was all a big joke.
Basically, they're the worst brothers ever. But that makes them the best brothers ever.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist said some crazy stuff after his wisdom teeth surgery, but definitely wouldn't have fallen for this.