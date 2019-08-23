Woman Thought She Had Water in Her Ear. It Was a Venomous Spider.

Missouri resident Susie Torres woke up on Tuesday and knew immediately that there was something wrong. Her spidey senses were tingling, if you will. She heard a bunch of swooshing and water in her left ear.
"It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear," Torres told WDAF-TV. Her guess was that it had something to do with a recent allergy shot, so she went to the doctor.
But the medical assistant in charge of examining her realized that Torres’ spidey sense was the sensation of an actual spider in her ear. The assistant promptly left the room to get back-up.
"She came back in and told me it was a spider," she said, per a report by KSHB. "They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out."
The spider was the size of a dime and turns out to be a fairly common -- and poisonous -- species in Missouri, the brown recluse. They usually aren’t aggressive unless provoked, so it makes sense that its lodging of choice, a woman’s head, wouldn’t be the victim of a venomous attack.
There has been no report on whether the medical professionals were Kill It or Put It Outside kinds of spider hunters.
Following the incident, Torres understandably had no chill.
"I went and put some cotton balls in my ears last night,” she said. “I'm shaking off my clothes, and I don't put my purse on the floor. I'm a little more cautious.”
