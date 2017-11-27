Food & Drink

This National Chain Offers an Unlimited Coffee Membership

Breugger's Coffee membership
If you are one of the thousands and thousands who grab a coffee on the run in the morning, the idea of a subscription might be appealing. You get coffee at the same spot every day, save a little money, and probably save a little time as you rush to work.

Outside of smaller local shops, like New York's Fair Folks and a Goat, you won't find an abundance of coffee-to-go membership programs. However, Bruegger's Bagels is an exception. The bagel chain's Bottomless Mug Club gives you 365 days of free refills on coffee, tea, and soda. 

From November 1 through January 31 you can buy a membership that lasts until the end of 2018. The price varies between locations but averages about $185 with prices ranging between $149 and $209.

It's not just the price that varies. Some locations have their own twist, like included hot chocolate or chai teas. However, espresso drinks are out. So, if you need to pound a macchiato in the morning, this isn't for you.

At the top end of the price range, it can seem a little steep. Nonetheless, depending on your habits, it could save you hundreds. As The Penny Hoarder outlines, if you bought one small cup of coffee every weekday in 2018 ($1.99 before tax) you'd spend $519.39 plus tax. That's not bad.

The math even ignores that lots of people who would get after a coffee membership club could probably put down more than one cup per day. Though, the fine print says you can only get a refill once every 30 minutes. Unless you're Mr. McNer, that ought to be just fine. 

