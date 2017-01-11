Bruno Mars Teaches James Corden How to Dance Sexy on 'Carpool Karaoke'

After a bit of a dry spell with no "Carpool Karaoke," it's been a big couple of weeks for James Corden's best-loved segment. Last week he brought a game Madonna along for a ride.

This week, Bruno Mars made his "Carpool Karaoke" debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden. They do the hits — including "24K Magic" and "Uptown Funk" — and Corden even gets Mars to do a little a cappella Elvis.

During the drive, they address the elephant in the room: That Mars seems like a happy guy. "If I was wearing that level of silk I would think I'd be happy as well," Corden says. "[But] if I wore that, I'd look like I was having a breakdown."