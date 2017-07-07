This Guy Taught Himself How to Backflip After 400 Attempts in 6 Hours

If you've got the guile and an unshakable will, you can teach yourself to backflip in under six hours. Tequila doesn’t hurt either. That's the lesson learned in a new video from the Bucket List Boys, a group of cavalier young gentlemen who perform Jackass-style pranks. (You wouldn’t invite them to a nice family gathering).
Their latest video takes on more of an inspirational bent, as Justin Kroehler seeks to defy all of the haters who for some reason claimed he’d never be able to backflip. Consider it a field guide for aspiring acrobats. Spurred by a vendetta against his high school cheerleading coach, who told Koehler he was too tall to backflip, Koehler woke up one morning with a renewed sense of purpose. “It's in my nature to try and prove anyone wrong that's says I can't do something,” he tells Thrillist in an email. “Up until the time of the video I was still to afraid to attempt it but one day decided I was going to learn and not stop until I did.” This could totally be a Gatorade commercial.
Koehler says he counted 400 attempts when he was editing the video, and that it took him nearly six hours of throwing himself ass-over-head to finally stick the landing. “I was so sore after this that walking up and down stairs was near impossible for days after and I still feel a little sore from it (nine days since),” he says.
In an act of transparency, Koehler admits that he didn’t really chug tequila for liquid courage. The bottle was filled with water, although he says he swilled a double shot right before he started trying to backflip. Koehler notes that his ex-girlfriend Rachel, mentioned in the video’s beginning, is just “a metaphor” for all the people who criticize his commitment issues.
Koehler is now a backyard gymnast, thanks to an iron determination to contradict all the Rachels in his life. But, hey, that doesn't mean that you should drink tequila and attempt to backflip for six hours.
