Buckingham Palace's Changing of the Guards Ceremony Is Finally Making a Comeback

England is rife with history and tradition. One particular piece of lore popular with people who visit is the changing of the guards. The ceremony was halted in March 2020 to avoid crowds gathering amid outbreaks of COVID-19. Finally, after 17 months, the ceremony is back so tourists can try their luck at cracking one of the historically clad gentlemen outside the palace gates.

The royal family shared the news via Instagram on Monday, posting a video of the guards changing. The post's caption read, "Look who's back at Buckingham Palace..." The State Ceremonial Musicians of the Bands of the Household Division performed during that iteration of the ceremony. They performed the song "Gold" by the Spandau Ballet in tribute to the British Paralympians competing at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"During #ChangingTheGuard, a full military band performs a variety of music, ranging from traditional military marches to pop songs and show tunes," the post explained.

Windsor Castle has its own changing of the guards as well. That restarted on July 22 and will be taking place Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Before the pandemic, the ceremony, also known as the Guard Mounting, took place daily. Millions of people flock to England every year just to get a glimpse of it. Although it's finally back, it's not back in the same capacity it once was. The changing of the guards' schedule has been reduced to Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, so plan your trip accordingly if you're eager to see it. It will take place in the forecourt at Buckingham Palace, according to its Household Division's website.

The Guard Mounting kicks off in Friary Court at St. James' Palace. A detachment of the Old Guard begins forming at 10:30 am local time before undergoing an inspection by the Captain of the Queen's Guard. Joined by a band or drum corps, they march to Buckingham Palace's Forecourt at exactly 10:43 am, passing through the South Centre Gate, while the detachment of the Old Guard gets together and makes its way over.

At the Wellington Barracks, the New Guard gets in formation for an inspection at 10:40 am. They reach the palace at 11 am, coming in from the North Centre Gate.

Although the Changing of the Guard is back at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, palace officials are still being cautious about the spread of COVID. While there isn't a mandate in place, the public is encouraged to consider testing and wear masks where social distancing can't be observed.

"We encourage the public to take a rapid lateral flow test before going to any major event or attraction as part of keeping everyone safe," the Household Division's website reads. "We encourage people to wear face coverings in busy or enclosed areas."

Travelers from the United States hoping to see the Guard Mounting may have to wait. The State Department still has a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" order in place for the United Kingdom. That means there is a high level of COVID-19 in the country, and your chances of catching it are greater.