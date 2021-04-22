Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle Are Reopening for Visitors This Summer

Between the big Oprah interview and the death of Prince Philip, there's been a lot of news surrounding the Royal Family lately. Perhaps lost in all the headlines and chatter is recent word that Buckingham Palace, as well as Windsor Castle and Palace of Holyroodhouse, are reopening to visitors this summer.

Earlier this month, the Royal Collection Trust announced the reopening in an official statement posted to its site, with an added surprise: for the first time ever, guests will be free to visit the Buckingham Palace gardens on their own. Though some portions of the garden will remain a part of guided tours only, visitors can now stroll or picnic in the lawns at their leisure as part of a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The palace's State Rooms will be available for touring between May and September while the guided garden tours kicked back up on April 17.

"The current landscape of the historic 39-acre garden dates back to the 1820s when George IV turned Buckingham House into a palace," the Royal Collection Trust said in the statement. "Despite its urban location, the garden is home to a remarkable array of flora and fauna, including rare native plants seldom seen in London. The garden is a rich biodiverse habitat, with more than 1,000 trees, the National Collection of Mulberry Trees and 320 different wildflowers and grasses."

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will open for visitors on April 26, along with a new watercolor exhibition, as well.

Of course, it's worth noting that none of this will matter to most Americans until restrictions and requirements for travel between the United States and the United Kingdom ease up.