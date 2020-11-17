News Bud Light Created a Video Game Console That Chills Your Beer While You Play It also sports a built-in projector and six games.

Photo Courtesy of Bud Light

While everyone was busy refreshing tabs to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, Bud Light—the ubiquitous beer brand owned by Anheuser-Busch—quietly rolled out a video game console of its own on Tuesday. For real. It’s an actual device with actual games. And more. The machine, dubbed the BL6, isn’t remotely as powerful as the latest Sony and Microsoft release, but it has something neither of their respective consoles offer: the ability to chill two beers while you play. In fact, the BL6 has roughly the same look and form factor as an ordinary six pack of beer. It also has a built-in projector that allows you to project games onto a wall or canvas rather than a TV or monitor, according to a Bud Light spokesperson.

So what can you actually play on this thing? The BL6 comes with six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI, and RBI Baseball 20. It sports two controllers for multiplayer gaming as well. Unfortunately, getting one is going to be as hard as getting a PS5—if not harder. The BL6 will be available in limited quantities for auction on ShopBeerGear.com. Each BL6 console is going for no less than $1,501 as of this writing. Although it’ll cost you some serious cash, the money is going to a good cause. Budweiser will donate all money from BL6 sales to The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) “Change is on the Menu” initiative designed to help restaurant workers get back to work and stay on their feet.

