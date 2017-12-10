What Does Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' Commercial Mean?

You probably couldn't escape Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" commercials -- or its pervasive catchphrase -- if you tried. The medieval commercials have been ubiquitous since going viral in the fall. Full of people in a medieval court raising bottles of Bud Light and cheers-ing "dilly dilly," the ads have confused as many people as they've made laugh.
The ad centers around that phrase, "dilly dilly," and it doesn't appear to be going away. It seems like a perfect candidate for a Super Bowl commercial since it has aired almost constantly during NFL and college football broadcasts. The series is even getting a short new spot that talks about the Super Bowl, debuting December 10. Get an exclusive first look at the new spot below.
What Does "Dilly Dilly" Mean?
The commercials have made plenty of people ask: What does "dilly dilly" mean? Is it some kind of medieval terminology you slept through in history class?
The Oxford English Dictionary defines dilly as "an excellent example of a particular type of person or thing." However, that's not really what the commercials are after. "The dictionary definition of the word differs from our definition slightly, but to us, it was a sort of medieval form of 'cheers,'" Andy Goeler, VP of Bud Light, tells Thrillist. "The phrase has taken on a life and a meaning of its own, thanks to fans of the commercials — and we're more than happy to just be along for the ride."
Miguel Patricio, Chief Marketing Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev, leaned into its nonsensical side when talking with Business Insider. "'Dilly Dilly' doesn't mean anything. That's the beauty of it," he said. "I think that we all need our moments of nonsense and fun."
So, it kind of means whatever you want it to mean, which is why you've likely seen it used in a variety of strange ways on social media, in conversations, or on the impossible to read stream of comments on HQ Trivia. "After we launched 'Banquet' [the first commercial] we began to see sports fans, media, wedding guests and people all over social media using the phrase organically on their own," Goeler said, "with signs on College Gameday, tweets, on-air broadcast mentions, and even Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers calling a “Dilly Dilly” audible."
The ads even made a taproom-only beer from Modist Brewing go viral when Bud Light sent a medieval town crier to deliver a creative cease-and-desist.
While Bud Light launched a new "Dilly Dilly" this weekend, Goeler says he hopes people who enjoy the commercials drive the future of the Wieden+Kennedy ad agency-created spots. "With 'Pit of Misery' and 'Handouts' [the new one] we’re expanding the 'Dilly Dilly' universe," Goeler says, "but this phrase is ultimately up to the people to decide how long it is relevant. We’ve been very lucky and very careful about how much we push the phrase, so we’re going to see how things play out. We are just happy that we’ve created something that’s fun, humorous and has some cultural value."
