Good News For Bud Light: 'Dilly Dilly' Isn't Banned From The Masters After All

Earlier this week, it was reported that anyone imbued with enough silly confidence to utter Bud Light's corporate slogan "Dilly Dilly" at the Masters golf tournament would be escorted off the premises. Bud Light, never shy to turn any kind of spotlight into a marketing campaign, took the opportunity to troll the Augusta National Golf Club and it's supposed list of banned phrases, writing that it would deliver 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts to "Georgia in time for the festivities."
It turns out though, that the annoying phrase was never explicitly banned from the tournament, according to an investigation by Yahoo Sports. Reporters Dan Wetzel and Jay Busbee did the actual legwork of talking to people on the ground at Augusta, asking security personnel if they'd been tasked with monitoring the Dilly Dilly situation. No one interviewed had been instructed to throw people out for foolishly yelling the cheap lager's motto, meaning even the most obnoxious golf fans are safe this weekend. In fact, Wetzel and Busbee report that there's no specific list of banned phrases at the tournament.
The '90s Classic 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Returning, So Start Practicing Now
From the report:
"It was reported, apparently erroneously, that Augusta National had generated a list of phrases, most notably “Dilly, Dilly” – a term of approval made famous by a Bud Light commercial – that, if shouted, would result in immediate and automatic banishment from the grounds.
No one interviewed by Yahoo Sports – a group that ranged from volunteer marshals to full-time security – had seen or been told of any list, although they had heard of the day-old “Dilly, Dilly” legend. These men were heroically willing to risk their jobs to come forward and debunk the story to Yahoo Sports as long as they remained anonymous, because they are not authorized to speak for Augusta National."
Originally, Bryce Ritchie, an editor at the golf publication Bunkered reported the news of the phrase being banned, citing security personnel at the tournament. The Yahoo report contradicts this in pretty plain terms though, quoting one security worker onsite as saying: “There’s no list."
All of this is to say that Augusta National is still a stuffy golf club that doesn't tolerate monkey business, so if you show up and expect a Happy Gilmore scenario, you'll likely be still be shown the door.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.