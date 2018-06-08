Bud Light Will Buy Beer for All of California if Mexico Breaks a World Cup Curse

Bud Light accidentally promised all of Philadelphia beer if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. It seemed unlikely when the season started, then it happened. The brand is going to try its hand at gambling with beer one more time. The World Cup is just days away, and Bud Light is making a similar promise.
Launched with a "Dilly Dilly"-themed video, the beer behemoth is promising the King from its "Dilly Dilly" commercials will help fans of the Mexican national team in California celebrate by "helping ye pay for ye celebratory Bud Lights" if the team is able to break the "5th Game" curse during the 2018 World Cup. (That sounds great, though it's not clear yet how much "help" the king will provide for fans during their celebration.)
Breaking the curse does not mean winning it all. It's a much more manageable goal. El Tri simply has to make the quarterfinals.
In every World Cup since 1994, Mexico has advanced out of the group stage. It's awfully difficult to do that with consistency. However, that's about as far as their success has gone. The team has lost in the first game of the Round of 16 in every one of those World Cups. They've failed to make it to the fifth game in six straight tournaments.
With the US failing to qualify for the World Cup, this should help fans in California pick a team to back. Beer.
