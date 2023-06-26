Here's How You Can Get a Free Private Yacht Trip This Summer

Get ready to upgrade your summer vacations by a mile. This summer, you could be selected to bring you and your friends on a yacht for free, thanks to Bud Light and GetMyBoat.

The world's largest boat rental marketplace and the iconic beer brand are teaming up to make your summer truly iconic. With a new sweepstakes, which is running throughout the summer, a few lucky winners and their travel buddies will be treated to a captained boat charter experience in their preferred location. That's right—not only do you get to ride a yacht, you get to choose where, too!

Participating in the sweepstakes is so simple that you can't miss out on it. Just head over to this website, and once you've proven that you are over 21 (which is a requirement for the winners as well), enter your name and information, and you're all set. Winners will be selected and notified on August 14.

For more information and to submit your entry, you can visit this website.