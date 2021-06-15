Bud Light Is Launching Boozy Seltzer Freeze Pops for Summer

Bud Light Seltzer burst onto the scene in 2019 and has since continued to churn out innovative flavors that keep our seltzer habit going strong—there's only so much Black Cherry we can take. And as if the constant carousel of new flavors wasn't enough, Bud Light just dropped its own line of freeze pops.

Yep, we're talking about alcoholic popsicles. Bud Light created 5% ABV frozen icicles so you can get your seltzer fix outside of the typical slim can. The limited-edition Tie-Dye pack features three flavors: Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, and Summer Ice, and dropped on June 14.

"We know this summer is going to be a special one for us all, so to celebrate we’re bringing something special to the market for our loyal fans while also attracting new ones," Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, said in a press release. "Our new limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Pack and Icicles are inspired by delicious and iconic flavors, which are synonymous with the season, and the eye-catching packaging is reminiscent of past summers."