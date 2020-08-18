Bud Light Is Hiring a Chief Meme Officer & It Pays $5,000 a Month

You probably weaved that whole inspirational "do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life" quote into your college admission essays, but did you ever actually believe you'd find a nine-to-five gig with that kind of career fulfillment? Didn't think so.

But what if I told you there was a Chief Meme Officer job title out there that pays $5,000 a month, because there is. On Tuesday, Bud Light's vice president of marketing Andy Goeler took to Instagram to announce the company's search for its first-ever CMO to work specifically on the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio.

"After launching our hard seltzer earlier this year with top rated flavor profiles, we’re excited about the chance to enhance our marketing department, specifically our meme game," Goeler said in a press release. "We’re excited to hire the brand’s first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers."

From now through September 18, 2020, candidates that are 21 or older can apply for the gig online. But as I'm sure you've guessed, this isn't your run-of-the-mill resume and cover letter-type application. You'll need to flex some creativity with your own original memes, my friends.

Whoever scores the role will be required to whip up 10 "fire Bud Light Seltzer memes" per week for some serious cash -- you'll get $5,000 per month for three months. But even if you aren't chosen as Chief Meme Officer, simply applying puts you in the running for a three-month supply of the brand's hard seltzer.