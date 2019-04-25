Bud Light Is Unleashing a New 'Lemon Tea' Flavor for Summer Day Drinking

Summer day drinking season is nearly upon us, which means it's time once again to embrace the low-alcohol offerings in the beer aisle. Luckily, if you're hoping to switch up your all-afternoon outdoor imbibing this year, you have a fresh option to consider thanks to Bud Light, which just launched a new "Lemon Tea" version.
Bud Light Lemon Tea, which joins the brand's two other citrus offerings Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange is described as a "light lager brewed with real lemon peels and aged over real black tea leaves," which makes it sound sort of like a slightly boozy sweet tea. Like regular Bud Light and the other citrus varieties, it also has an ABV of just 4.2%, which is a good thing when it's sweltering outside and you're on your third (or fourth, or fifth, or...) of the afternoon.
Florida Keys Seafood Festival
As the company declared last year when it debuted Orange for the first time, market research indicates that millennials freaking love citrus boozy beverages. So, who knows, maybe they'll expand into grapefruit in 2020.
"As the number one selling beer in America, it is important for us to continue to innovate and bring consumers the types of products they are demanding. We saw the success of Bud Light Lime and Orange last summer and wanted to bring another beer into our portfolio that uses real lemon peels and tea leaves in the brewing process," Bud Light's Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said in a press release.
In time for backyard BBQs and t-shirt weather, you'll be able to grab 12-packs of Lemon Tea in-stores starting April 29, and the'll be available through September.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.