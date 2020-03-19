Bud Light Just Debuted a New Lemonade-Infused Lager

As you wait out the coronavirus threat from the comforts of our couches, you're likely in need of some non-toilet paper related supplies like food, binge-able Netflix shows, and booze. The latter is admittedly at the top of my own list.
And while drinking to-go cocktails and delivery wine are certainly ways to get through long days of working from home (maybe save it for after hours, though, OK?), Bud Light's latest offering, a light lager brewed with real lemon peels, is definitely worth a quick trip to your local liquor store. Just don't forget to practice social distancing while there.
Joining the company's other fruit-forward creations, Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange, the latest variant is now available in slim 12oz or 25oz cans. You can get Bud Light Lemonade cases or opt for a 12-can variety pack with the other flavors. According to a spokesperson for the company, the 4.2% ABV brew is made with real lemonade and has already made its way to store shelves.
If the lager innovation sounds familiar, it's likely because Anheuser-Busch dropped a similar beer last year: Bud Light Lemon Tea. But don't confuse the two. The key difference is that the new Lemonade isn't aged over black tea leaves.
If you'd rather skip beer altogether, opt for Bud Light's new seltzer, which comes in four flavors: strawberry, mango, lemon-lime, and raspberry. White Claw's latest competitor launched November 6 and is already a top seller.
