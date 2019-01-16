Beer Labels Across the Country Are Undergoing a Major Change

Basically any consumable item you buy comes with a list of the ingredients and nutritional information. The most notable exception might be beer, as well as wine and spirits. Sure, beer is frequently consumed out of a tap or in a bottle handed to you from a friend, but you won't even find nutritional details on the box the beer came in.
That is about to change. On January 11, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced Bud Light will be the first American beer with ingredients and nutritional information listed on the packaging. You won't find it on individual cans or bottles, but the new look will be seen on secondary packaging (the box the beer comes in) starting in February.
"While ingredient labels are not required, consumers deserve to know more about their beer. We brew Bud Light with the finest ingredients and we’re happy to proudly display them on our packaging," said Andy Goeler, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, in a statement. "When people walk through a store, they are used to seeing ingredient labels on products in every aisle, except for the beer, wine, and spirits aisle. As the lead brand in the category, we believe increasing on-pack transparency will benefit the entire beer category and provide our consumers with the information they expect to see."
Where the Wild Things Grow
Why is Bud Light listing ingredients on the label?
The decision is shrewd on a couple fronts. Per the company's press release, the label says Bud Light contains 110 calories in every 12-ounce can. That's will likely appeal to people watching their caloric intake. It's definitely fewer calories than the IPA you're drinking from your favorite local brewery. The company is also getting some praise for being the first to do this. It has even launched an ad campaign around the initiative set in the Realm of Dilly Dilly.
That last point matters because Anheuser Busch agreed to start adding serving facts and freshness code dating back in July 2016. At that time, the Beer Institute, a trade group that represents big breweries like MillerCoors, HeinekenUSA, and Constellation Brands, agreed to voluntarily add serving facts and freshness codes to the beers of all the breweries in the organization by 2020. Those breweries represent more than 80% of the beer sold in the U.S.
Craft breweries have had their own packaging issues lately. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (TTB), which approves labeling for beers, wines, and spirits, is closed due to the government shutdown. That has caused many headaches for craft brewers. However, a representative from Bud Light confirmed that this hasn't been an issue for the big brewer. Secondary packaging isn't subjected to the same approval process as cans and bottles.
For now, it's a novelty you'll start to see at the liquor store in the coming weeks. But it won't be long before this is the standard, and you're going to have to face the reality that your favorite craft beer is loaded with calories.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.