Bud Light Next Is Giving Away Free Vacations All Summer Long
Winners can choose any destination in the US.
After a tumultuous few years for the travel industry, Americans are back to booking flights. In fact, according to a recent survey by The Vacationer, 81% of consumers are heading somewhere this summer—and Bud Light Next wants to pay for it.
The first-ever zero-carb beer is sending 21+ beer fans on an all-expenses-paid vacation this summer.
"Bud Light Next is our new zero-carb, super crisp light beer offering which is best enjoyed while outside taking in all that the summer season has to offer," Vice President of Bud Light Extensions Steve Wolf said in the official announcement. "After the past few summers of limited travel, we're excited to offer 21+ beer fans the chance to make memories with their friends as they take on a new city, while hopefully enjoying a Bud Light Next along their travels."
Each week this summer, Bud light Next covers the cost of airfare and a two-night stay anywhere in the US. The beer maker is randomly selecting winners each week before handing out the ultimate grand prize. The final winner will score a four-day, all-inclusive vacation (plus paid airfare) for themself and five guests.
The sweepstakes kicked off at 12 pm EST on July 7 and will run through September 6 at 11:59 pm. You can sign up for your shot at a free vacation online and stay buzzed off Bud Light Next in the meantime.
If you missed the initial hype, Bud Light Next is Anheuser-Busch's latest innovation, and it's 10 years in the making. The zero-carb brew still features the brand's super crisp light beer flavor profile but only 80 calories and 4% ABV.