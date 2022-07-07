Bud Light Next Is Giving Away Free Vacations All Summer Long

After a tumultuous few years for the travel industry, Americans are back to booking flights. In fact, according to a recent survey by The Vacationer, 81% of consumers are heading somewhere this summer—and Bud Light Next wants to pay for it.

The first-ever zero-carb beer is sending 21+ beer fans on an all-expenses-paid vacation this summer.

"Bud Light Next is our new zero-carb, super crisp light beer offering which is best enjoyed while outside taking in all that the summer season has to offer," Vice President of Bud Light Extensions Steve Wolf said in the official announcement. "After the past few summers of limited travel, we're excited to offer 21+ beer fans the chance to make memories with their friends as they take on a new city, while hopefully enjoying a Bud Light Next along their travels."