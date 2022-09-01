Bud Light Is Selling Limited-Edition Cans with Your Favorite NFL Team

Football season is upon us and it's a great excuse to shotgun beers at 10 am. It's called tailgating, not alcoholism. Bud Light, aka the official sponsor of the NFL, is celebrating the return with special-edition cans inspired by each team.

The "world's favorite light beer" is catering to fans and bringing back its spirited Bud Light Team Cans in 24 participating cities.

"As the official beer sponsor of the NFL and the #1 best-selling beer brand in America, we know there is nothing quite like the excitement of football season coming back," Vice President of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid said in a press release. "We're helping fans everywhere start the season right, bringing to life the magical sound of a crisp Bud Light being opened and kickstarting the best time of year."