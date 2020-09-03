Bud Light Debuts Platinum Hard Seltzer in 3 All-New Flavors

Nearly a decade ago, Bud Light made its beer better with the launch of its Platinum portfolio, a collection boasting higher alcohol content than your typical blue can. And now, the brand has created a hard seltzer version to add to its lineup.

On Thursday, the beer maker announced the debut of its Bud Light Platinum Seltzer, a spin on its classic boozy bubbly water that features a whopping 8% ABV and comes in three all-new flavors: citrus, wild berry, and blood orange. All three are heading to retailers nationwide in 6oz and 12oz slim can variety packs, single-flavor 6-packs, and 16oz or 25oz cans of wild berry. This extra spiked version of Bud Light's classic seltzer features real cane sugar, agave, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors, and clocks 170 calories.

"Building off the continued success we have with Bud Light Seltzer and Bud Light Platinum, we’re taking the momentum we have in both categories to announce a brand-new innovation: Bud Light Platinum Seltzer," VP of marketing Andy Goeler said in a statement. "Our strategy has and remains on giving our fans what they want and creating innovations that attract new drinkers to the Bud Light Family, all while remaining competitive in the market."

This isn't, however, the only BL seltzer news as of late. In fact, just last month, the company added three flavors as part of its Remix pack cranberry, grapefruit, and pineapple