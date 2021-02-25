Bud Light Seltzer Is Adding 4 New Flavors & Paying Fans to Take Time Off

We've had quite a year. In fact, I think it's safe to assume we're all still processing last March—despite the fact we're mere days from entering this March. We could all use a drink and some vacation time for a little R&R. Bud Light Seltzer wants to hook us up with both.

The boozy bubbly water maker is unleashing an all-new vacation-inspired variety pack of hard seltzers, adding Watermelon Mojito, Classic Margarita, Mango Mai Tai, and Strawberry Daiquiri to its flavor portfolio.

"Since launching Bud Light Seltzer, we put a lot of effort into building out our portfolio to deliver delicious flavor profiles and the variety seltzer fans have come to expect," Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said in the press release. "Our new Out of Office variety pack builds on Bud Light’s fun, delicious seltzer offering while encouraging fans to take their well-earned time off with one of our vacation-inspired flavors in hand; it’s definitely unlike anything you may have tried before."