Bud Light Seltzer Is Unleashing 4 Special-Edition Flavors Just for Fall

Last year, Bud Light Seltzer did what nearly every other brand out there has done. The boozy seltzer water brand got in on the pumpkin spice craze with a flavor iteration of its own. Luckily, I'm not here to report on its return.

The ubiquitous canned drink maker is releasing a seasonal lineup without pumpkin in it at all for the 2022 season. Instead, you can prepare your tastebuds for the release of a Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack.

Here's the lineup of slim cans coming to liquor stores:

Crisp Apple: The brand's signature boozy seltzer with a refreshing green apple flavor.

Cranberry Apple: Think of the fruity red candy flavor with a tart cider finish.

Strawberry Apple: The perfect pairing of crispy tartness form pink lady apples with the sweetness of strawberry.

Peach Mango Apple: Take things one step further and experience your apple loaded with peach and a tropical twist thanks to the mango flavor.

"Bud Light Seltzer is an expert in creating the loudest flavors ever and the one thing we know for certain is that pumpkin flavor has gone too far," Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Extensions Steve Wolf said in a press release. "That's why this fall, we're asking fans to look beyond the patch of pumpkin spice products and #ChooseAppleSlices with the addition of our limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack. The crisp, bold flavor of this pack is the perfect accompaniment to every fall drinking occasion, certain to bring the fun—and the flavor—all season long."

Twelve-packs are available for purchase now in stores across the US.