Bud Light Seltzer Is Launching a Variety Pack of Its 'Loudest Flavors Ever'

Bud Light has mastered the hard seltzer game with its crisp, classic flavors, and while we would never turn our back on the originals, the ubiquitous beverage maker is turning things up a notch with the release of its new Cocktail Hour variety pack.

The four new flavors, which have been described as the "loudest" yet, are basically the essence of summer bottled into Bud Light Seltzer's signature slim cans. The new lineup features Tropical Punch, Lime Margarita, Watermelon Mojito, and Strawberry Daiquiri.

"Bud Light Seltzer continues to drive innovation, delivering the 'Loudest Flavors Ever' and our latest seasonal offering is no exception," Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Andy Goeler said in a press release. "Our new limited-edition Cocktail Hour variety pack is perfect for our loyal fans who expect us to have bold, delicious flavors, and is appealing to consumers who are looking for a seltzer spin on their fan-favorite summer cocktail flavors as they gather with friends and family this season."

The Bud Light Seltzer Cocktail Hour will be available nationwide beginning April 25 but as part of a limited release. Each variety 12-pack features 12-ounce slim cans made from pure cane sugar, natural flavors, and zero sugar and includes just 100 calories.

In late May, Bud Light Seltzer's variety pack is getting an update of its own with the addition of Watermelon and Tangerine to the roster.