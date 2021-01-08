Bud Light Seltzer Is Introducing 4 Boozy Lemonade Flavors

With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway, there's a glimmer of hope that we'll find ourselves in overcrowded dive bars again before 2021 is over. But that remains a big "if," and until Dr. Fauci himself is throwing back tequila shots at his local watering hole, we'll have to keep drinking from the comforts of our couch.

At least we can do so with Bud Light Seltzer's latest flavors. The boozy bubbly maker is expanding its portfolio with four all-new lemonade flavors. Set to hit store shelves January 18, the company's latest launch is brewed with real lemonade, cane sugar, natural fruit flavors, and it clocks in at 100 calories per can.

The Bud Light Lemonade will be available in 12-ounce slim can 12-packs with all four flavors: Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade.