This Is the Most Popular Hard Seltzer Brand This Summer

2019 might have been the summer of White Claw, but the previously crowned hard seltzer king is apparently no longer on top. According to a survey conducted by marketing technology company Zeta, Bud Light Seltzer is the most popular boozy bubbly water right now.

The survey reports that 72% of respondents are drinking hard seltzer this summer, while only 6% plan to buy beer. That seems like a missed opportunity if you ask me, but that's a conversation for another time. Instead, consumers are drawn in most by the refreshing taste of seltzer. Low-calorie count, alcohol content, and dietary restrictions were also listed as variables.

Here's the breakdown of the most-popular hard seltzer brands:

Bud Light Seltzer—18%

Truly—17%

White Claw—17%

Corona—15%

High Noon—12%

Topo Chico—12%

Vizzy—9%

To conduct the survey, Zeta questioned 1,300 individuals across the US between June 16 and June 30, 2022. Overall, women were more likely to drink seltzer, but men weren't too far behind at 48%. According to the survey, the "typical hard seltzer drinker" is a health-conscious woman between the ages of 35 and 65 with a household income between $30,000 and $74,000.