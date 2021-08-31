Bud Light Seltzer Has 4 News Flavors, Including Pumpkin Spice

Fall has become synonymous with pumpkin spice. It's popped up in our lattes, the Trader Joe's aisle, even Cup Noodles. And while some would argue the ubiquitous trend has gone too far, others are amped for pumpkin spice everything. For the latter, I've got good news.

Bud Light Seltzer is unleashing a Fall Flannel variety pack with a whole host of seasonal flavors, which includes Pumpkin Spice. The limited-edition release also includes Toasted Marshmallow, Apple Crisp, and Maple Pear hard seltzers.

"Since launching Bud Light Seltzer, we have continued to disrupt the seltzer category by expanding our portfolio with unexpected and delicious flavors," Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, said in a press release. "We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions."

Here's the full lineup:

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice: It features the perfect blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla flavors.

Bud Light Seltzer Apple Crisp: It tastes like apple pie, but you know, boozier.

Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow: It's even got a hint of chocolate flavoring to satiate that fall s'more craving.

Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear: Maple syrup and pear flavors swirled together into the brand's signature seltzer.

The 5% ABV flavors, which come in 12-ounce slim cans, will be available nationwide beginning September 6. They aren't, however, sticking around permanently. Snag your Fall Flannel pack before the end of October.