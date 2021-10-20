Bud Light Seltzer Has 4 New Flavors for the Holidays, Including Egg Nog

Bud Light Seltzer has been known to innovate beyond what you might even expect. In fact, just two months ago, we got that controversial Pumpkin Spice release, which the jury is still very much out on. And so, right on cue, the boozy bubbly water maker is celebrating the changing season with yet another themed drop.

Enter the Ugly Sweater Pack, which brings three new flavors and one returning favorite with it for a pack featuring Cherry Cordial, Cranberry, Seltzer Nog, and Sugar Plum varieties.

"With our core focus on innovation and flavor, Bud Light Seltzer continues to bring 'The Loudest Flavors' in the industry with great-tasting products that deliver fans the perfect seltzer for every occasion," Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light, Andy Goeler, said in a press release. "After launching our first-ever Ugly Sweater pack last-year to rave reviews, there was never a doubt that we were going to bring it back this year, adding new, festive flavors to help fans make this holiday season even more memorable and fun."

Here's the full Ugly Sweater Pack lineup:

Sugar Plum: features sweet mixed berry, cranberry, and plum flavors

Cherry Cordial: boasts the perfect cherry and chocolate balance paired with Bud Light's classic seltzer

Seltzer Nog: the original holiday fave egg nog with notes of sweet cinnamon and vanilla flavors in seltzer form

Cranberry: the pack's only permanent offering with the perfect sweet cranberry-to-crisp seltzer ratio

Naturally, Bud Light didn't stop there. The beverage maker is rolling out an entire line of actual Ugly Sweater apparel to go along with its seltzer variety pack, which includes shirts, hats, sweaters, and more ranging from $5 to $60.