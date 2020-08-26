Bud Light Seltzer Just Unveiled 3 All-New Flavors

Back in 2019, Bud Light created some solid competition for reigning hard seltzer champ White Claw with the launch of its own boozy bubbly water. And while the debut flavors -- black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry, and mango -- quickly earned the brand a spot on the bestsellers list, the spot-on flavor development didn't end there.

Bud Light Seltzer is officially expanding its portfolio with the addition of three all-new flavors: cranberry, grapefruit, and pineapple, available alongside OG favorite, strawberry. And because he similarly knows a thing or two about a good remix, the company tapped DJ Khaled to make the big announcement.

"Bud Light Seltzer has it all -- the perfect refreshing balance of 5% ABV, less than 1 gram of sugar and 100 calories. Haven't tried it yet? You played yourself!" Khaled is quoted as saying in a press release. "Bud Light Seltzer was made for when you want it. Pool day? Yes, sir. Watching the game? You better believe it. You know I only want the best and Bud Light Seltzer Remix is made with real cane sugar, natural fruit flavors and no artificial sweeteners. With a crisp clean taste and a unique five-step filtration process -- a major key!"