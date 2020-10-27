Bud Light Seltzer's Holiday-Themed Variety Pack Has 3 All-New Flavors

Look, there's only so much black cherry hard seltzer a girl can take. You need a little variety in your life to avoid altogether burnout . And now, that task is easier than ever. Bud Light is introducing an Ugly Sweater pack with three exclusive holiday flavors: Gingersnap, Peppermint Pattie, and Apple Crisp.

The seasonal debut, which is set to hit stores shelves Monday, November 2 in 12-ounce slim can 12-packs, boasts the same 5% ABV and 100-calorie count as But Light's original seltzers, but it's an all-around more festive way to get buzzed. In addition to the exclusive winter flavors, the Ugly Sweater case has also got the year-round fave, Cranberry.

"Since we first launched Bud Light Seltzer, fans have really enjoyed our delicious flavors and the fun we have brought to the entire seltzer category," senior director of marketing Colleen Lucas said in a statement. "Our new Ugly Sweater variety pack builds on these pillars while also adding some holiday cheer in the form of tasty flavors which have become very popular around this time of year."