Bud Light Is Giving Out $10 Million in Prizes to Elevate Your Summer Plans

Over the past year, we've spent our days patiently awaiting the next stimulus check. Life is hard in a pandemic and providing some extra cash is the least Congress can do. St. Louis-based beer giant Bud Light decided that, since $1,400 doesn't go too far in today's economy, it would give its fans beer-oriented prizes to make this summer more enjoyable.

The Bud Light Summer Stimmy proposal includes $10 million worth of prizes and experiences that will be distributed among the masses. Here's what's up for grabs:

100,000 free tickets to sporting events: Fans from more than six sports leagues and 70-plus teams will receive tickets to "get back in the game" as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Free round of Bud Light at the bar: Celebrate the reopening of your favorite sports bar by ordering a Bud Light and getting your tab covered.

Free live music tickets: As live music returns, Bud Light will offer free tickets to fans for shows at local amphitheaters.