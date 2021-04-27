Bud Light Is Giving Out $10 Million in Prizes to Elevate Your Summer Plans
It's the beer brand's version of handing out stimulus money.
Over the past year, we've spent our days patiently awaiting the next stimulus check. Life is hard in a pandemic and providing some extra cash is the least Congress can do. St. Louis-based beer giant Bud Light decided that, since $1,400 doesn't go too far in today's economy, it would give its fans beer-oriented prizes to make this summer more enjoyable.
The Bud Light Summer Stimmy proposal includes $10 million worth of prizes and experiences that will be distributed among the masses. Here's what's up for grabs:
- 100,000 free tickets to sporting events: Fans from more than six sports leagues and 70-plus teams will receive tickets to "get back in the game" as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
- Free round of Bud Light at the bar: Celebrate the reopening of your favorite sports bar by ordering a Bud Light and getting your tab covered.
- Free live music tickets: As live music returns, Bud Light will offer free tickets to fans for shows at local amphitheaters.
Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
Our Newsletter