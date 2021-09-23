Bud Light's New Candle Will Make Your House Smell Like a Tailgate Party

Whether you're a Redzone-watching, scream at the TV-type super fan, or just part of the "I came for the snacks" camp, football season has officially kicked off, which means we're cracking Buds and tailgating accordingly. Now, you can do just that from your couch.

Bud Light has once again partnered with Homesick to create a scent reminiscent of our favorite fall activity, with a fragrance blend of lawn chairs, grass, fresh jerseys, bleachers, and even the old pigskin. The Tailgate Candle, as it's called, is packaged in Bud Light's signature blue and created with all those familiar football staples in mind.

"We're a team full of football fans here at Homesick, and we wanted to celebrate its return by doing what we do best: capturing our favorite memories in a fragrance," Homesick General Manager Lauren Lamagna said in a statement to Thrillist. "Just like no tailgate is complete without Bud Light, this candle wouldn't have been complete without the expert input from the Bud Light team. We had a blast bringing this to life together, and hope all football fans enjoy it as they gather for game day with friends."

The Tailgate Candle, which officially hits Homesick's online store today, is available for $34. Toss in an extra $15, and you can include a personalized inscription. Why not tout your team or give that winning fantasy QB of yours a little love?

"Bud Light fans have been chomping at the bit to get out there and cheer on their favorite football team with a beer in hand. As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, we wanted to reward football fans with an extra special way to ring in game day this year," Senior Director of Digital for Bud Light Corey Brown said in the statement. "Homesick nailed the feeling that you can only get when gearing up for a great game!"