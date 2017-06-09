News

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

By Published On 06/09/2017 By Published On 06/09/2017
YouTube/KGUN9

Trending

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

related

Anthony Bourdain Says Filipino Food Will Take America By Storm

related

Everything You Need to Do in Boston This Weekend

related

Chipotle Has a New Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses

An Arizona freeway was briefly treated to an impromptu beer fest earlier this week when a truckload of Bud Light overturned, dumping its haul of thousands and thousands of beer cans all across the side of the road. 

The 18-wheeler, which was traveling on route 60 outside Tempe, flipped when the driver lost control as he was rounding an onramp. Fortunately, the driver survived, though he was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash shut down part of the highway and caused quite a traffic snarl thanks to rubberneckers intrigued by the mysterious mess of foam-covered shiny blue cans, but that didn't prevent the Arizona Department of Transportation from bringing some levity to the situation in a tweet sent from its official account.

The highway reopened a few hours after the crash, and traffic returned to normal.

In lieu of pouring one out to honor all of the perfectly good light beer that was lost that day, don't.

h/t ABC 7

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple is Finally Getting Rid of Your iPhone's Annoying Volume Box
News

related

READ MORE
You Could Win $55K For Finding Unusually Shaped Cheetos
News

related

READ MORE
Watching Kids Struggle to Use a VCR Will Make You Feel Ancient
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More